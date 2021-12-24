M.Tech inks A/NZ distribution deal with Cybereason

M.Tech will offer customers a managed detection and response (MDR) solution powered by the Cybereason XDR Platform

Credit: Dreamstime

Endpoint detection and response vendor Cybereason has signed its second regional distribution agreement in two months, adding M.Tech to its roster.

As part of the partnership, M.Tech will offer customers in Australia and New Zealand a managed detection and response (MDR) solution powered by the Cybereason XDR Platform.

The platform delivers extended detection and response (XDR), endpoint detection and response (EDR), anti-virus response, predictive ransomware protection and to enterprise clients.

“Cybersecurity risks are compounded by the expanding digital footprint across organizations, and as a company we are determined to provide customers with the most innovative solutions and services from market-leading vendors," said Yong Foo, general manager at M.Tech.

"Cybereason has the ability to detect possible threats faster giving organisations the ability to respond faster and more decisively to threats.”

Eric Nagel, general manager for Cybereason APAC, said M.Tech was an ideal partner for the company.

Cybereason recently also struck a partnership with Tech Data for Asia Pacific for its managed detection and response offering.

Founded in Israel and headquartered in Boston, Cybereason first landed in the Australia and New Zealand in 2018 with a partnership with Nextgen Distribution.

Earlier this month, it partnered with Google Cloud to launch a new joint solution aimed at enhancing the ability of defenders to predict, detect and respond to cyber attacks at scale known as Cybereason XDR, powered by Google Chronicle.