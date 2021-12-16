Telstra honours top partners for 2021

David Burns (Telstra) Credit: Telstra

Telstra has announced the winners of its 2021 Enterprise Partner Awards, rewarding outstanding overall partners as well as new and upcoming ones.



The telco giant handed the Partner of the Year award to Melbourne-based mobility and IT consultant Star 21 due to its "customer-first strategy and collaborative approach".

Dicker Data scooped the prize for Distributor of the Year, while 20-year-old Sydney partner Genisys was named Emerging Partner of the Year.

Six partners were honoured in the domain specialisation award categories, which highlight partners that deliver a dynamic, innovative, and positive impact for Telstra customers across speciality domains.

Partners involved in Telstra's alliances with Cisco and Microsoft were also awarded, alongside partners which have worked to provide a "premium customer experience" within the Telstra community.

“Our partner channel plays an incredibly important part in Telstra Enterprise’s business model and is critical to us achieving our growth ambition," said David Burns, group executive at Telstra Enterprise.

“The Telstra Partner Awards are our way to say thank you to our partner network for continuing to add value to our business through sales, service and collaboration."

Partners from individual states were also rewarded during the ceremony.

“We want to thank all of our partners, finalists and winners for your continued hard work and support to deliver for our customers throughout a challenging year," Burns added. "As 2021 draws to an end, we’re excited to be celebrating these achievements together.”

The awards in full are:

Telstra Enterprise Partner of the Year - Star 21

Telstra Australia Deal of the Year - Rubicon 8

Telstra Distributor of the Year - Dicker Data

Telstra Emerging Partner of the Year - Genisys

Telstra Mobility Partner of the Year - Telestar

Telstra Data and IP Partner of the Year - 1Step Communications

Telstra Unified Communications Partner of the Year - IComm

Telstra Cloud Partner of the Year - Azured Consulting

Telstra Enterprise IoT Partner of the Year - Azentro

Telstra Services Partner of the Year – IMEI

Telstra Microsoft Infrastructure Partner of the Year - Digital Armour

Telstra Microsoft Modern Workplace Partner of the Year - Generation-E

Telstra Cisco Infrastructure Partner of the Year - 1Step Communications

Telstra Cisco Collaboration Partner of the Year - Ericom

Telstra Customer Excellence Award - One Solution Group

Telstra Partner Innovation Award - MobileCorp

Telstra Channel Champion Award - Pia Veloz, Partner Success Specialist in Telstra Enterprise

Telstra NSW and ACT Partner of the Year - Ericom

Telstra VIC and TAS Partner of the Year - Star 21

Telstra QLD Partner of the Year - Entag

Telstra WA Partner of the Year - Connectiv

Telstra SA and NT Partner of the Year - Wireless Communications