SixPivot evolves organisational structure

Faith Rees (SixPivot and Cloud Ctrl) Credit: SixPivot

Application developer SixPivot has undergone an organisational restructure since Frederique Dennison’s departure in November.

As a result, SixPivot sales director, Barry Eldred has moved into the role for general manager of sales and operations. The company also plans to hire a general manager of people and delivery in the New Year.

Sammy Herbert, who was the manager of people and community, has also been promoted as head of developer experience.

SixPivot CEO and founder Faith Rees said the company undertook the structural changes due to the growth it was experiencing in the market, splitting Dennison’s role in the process. Dennison was the general manager for two years and decided to take on a new role as Avanade’s regional Microsoft alliance director in November.

“The team is growing and so is the nature of work we’re undertaking. We’re doing a lot more with ISVs - helping them not just with their technology decisions, but also commercialisation, vendor relationships and helping them grow into an ISV/SaaS related company,” Rees said.

“One of our differentiators is understanding what it takes for developers in being part of a great place to work. This is particularly important now with skills shortages and the struggle to get experienced developers, and since we’re often seen as the ‘expert’, to get that level of talent, makes it more challenging for us.”

SixPivot has about 35 staff with plans to grow to 50 in the next two years.

Rees said it has always undertaken a slow and measured growth process in the business and it has experienced significant growth in its innovation centre called JumpSpiders, which involves joint IP with customers and helping them commercialise their product.

Rees is also the founder and CEO of Cloud Ctrl, which in September hired Rui Gago as its sales director, as a result of growth in the market. Gago previously spent six years with Rhipe.







