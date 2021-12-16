DXC scores $110M in Defence contracts

Seelan Nayagam (President of Asia Pacific, DXC Technology) Credit: DXC Technology

DXC Technology has won two contracts with the Department of Defence for sustainment services worth more than $110 million in total.



The first contract, which is worth $40.9 million and is to last three years from 27 October, covers sustainment services in support of enterprise collaboration, information and content management applications.



Meanwhile, the second, worth $71.9 million and spanning five years from 24 December, is for sustainment and support services concerning legacy SAP-based applications, which in turn provide service and functionally for Defence’s enterprise, logistics, estate and finance business sectors.



ARN understands both contracts are for existing projects with the department.

According to a Defence spokesperson, the tenders for the contracts were conducted separately through the ICT Provider Arrangement Panel, which covers application services, systems integration services and ICT personnel resources.

Earlier this year in March, the department pursued sustainment of essential in-service deployed ICT environments as part of a $175 million joint contract between Fujitsu, KBR and Leidos.

In that contract, the three companies were brought on to provide support including service desk functions, end-user and workstation support, VoIP and email communications, collaboration tools, network infrastructure and network services management across all Defence operations.

Early last month, Telstra renewed its agreement with the Department of Defence for critical network and telecommunications services delivery in a deal worth over $1 billion, making it the largest customer contract signed by Telstra Enterprise.