Sitecore's Mark Troselj joins Splunk

Mark Troselj (Splunk) Credit: Splunk

Data platform vendor Splunk has hired Mark Troselj as its new group vice president for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).



Troselj joins Splunk from Sitecore, where he served as Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) president. Prior to Sitecore, he worked at NetSuite, Dell, SAP and Telstra.



The new appointment sees Troselj step into the role vacated by Simon Eid who joined MongoDB in November.



In his new role, Troselj will oversee Splunk’s A/NZ go-to-market strategy and operations while working closely with Splunk’s partners and customers to expand market leadership. He will also focus on key industries for the vendor, such as the public sector, financial services and telecommunications.

Troselj will now report to senior vice president and Asia Pacific (APAC) general manager Simon Davies.

“Mark’s substantial cloud and go-to-market experience, proven success, and knowledge of each local APAC region is a valuable addition to our team,” Davies said. “His impressive background is complemented by his encouraging leadership approach as he is known for supporting his team to thrive and rise in their careers.”

