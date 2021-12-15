Hexaware builds central operating model for Bank of Sydney

Will use AI and ML models from Tensai and Amaze.

Amalesh Mishra (Hexaware) Credit: Hexaware

Mumbai-headquartered IT service provider Hexaware will design and create a new technology operating model for Australia's Bank of Sydney as part of its digital transformation roadmap.

The Indian automation specialist, which also has an office in Singapore, will consolidate core banking, integrations, network and end-user experience operations for the retail bank.

The transformation will leverage Hexaware's own artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions, Tensai and Amaze, alongside its marketing tool Mobiquity.

According to the bank, the partnership will "lay the foundation of a robust and resilient target operating model, allowing it to constantly evolve and create new products and services to optimise its customer experience".



Amalesh Mishra, Hexaware head of Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, added digital players were "constantly disrupting" the banking industry.

"We welcome the opportunity to work closely with such forward looking leadership at the bank and have no doubt that we will satisfy the bank’s stakeholders in the short and long run," he said.



