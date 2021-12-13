Barhead overhauls NSW Police youth support system

Credit: Police

Barhead Solutions has used Microsoft's Power Platform to create a new app aimed at supporting disaffected and vulnerable young people in NSW.

Working with NSW Police, the Sydney-based Microsoft partner developed the RISEUP app as part of an effort to streamline police and case worker engagement with young people.

Previously, NSW Police used the Penn system — essentially a part of its intranet — to collect details about interactions with young people they consider disengaged.

However, according to Microsoft, the system has limitations and is slated to be decommissioned in 2022, when it will be replaced by the new RISEUP app.

The app comes as part of the RISEUP program, an initiative of the NSW Police Commissioner and Police Citizens Youth Clubs (PCYC) which is designed to offer alternate pathways for youth aged 15 to 18 who might be disengaged or looking for ways to participate in the community.

Using the Power Platform, Barhead was able to develop and build the first iteration of the app in 20 days with a team of three people from the Microsoft partner.

The app is designed to help streamline police and case workers’ engagement with young people in an effort to reduce the risk of young people entering the criminal justice system as well as rein in recidivism.

It collects information and provides access to authorised personnel, covering medical information, education and employment histories.

The app also contains a mandatory workflow that guides officers, ensuring the correct information is collected and procedures are properly followed, Microsoft said.

As a result, police officers will no longer have to return to their desks to trawl the Penn system on the police intranet for information.

The tool has been in limited use since June due to extended lockdowns in South Western Sydney, However, it is now being rolled out state-wide.

"It’s that one stop shop that helps police identify the young people to work with as well as the RISEUP program most suited to their needs," said acting sergeant Danny Kidd from NSW Police's Youth Command in South West Auburn.

"We collate all the information from our young people who we work with. They may be referred from schools, people we know who might want to take part, or wanting to get a job, and we put all that information into the system.”

Barhead Solutions, which is part of Microsoft’s “Inner Circle” group for business applications, is aiming to double its workforce with 150 new hires and its revenue by 2022.

This year, the company said it intended to hire 100 new people in the Philippines and 50 in Australia and promoted six members to its senior leadership team, who are joined by CEO Ken Struthers.