EY to build billion-dollar ServiceNow practice

Global systems integrator (GSI) and consulting firm EY is to build a US$1 billion ServiceNow practice by 2025 as part of a new worldwide alliance.

The partnership will see both the consulting giant and the software vendor invest in and develop new offerings aimed at streamlining complex enterprise operations, particularly around the "challenges in finance and tax services".

Broken down, EY will focus on using ServiceNow’s technology to automate internal financial workflows and streamline reporting, documenting and approval processes for finance professionals.

EY teams will expand their use of ServiceNow solutions with plans to implement ServiceNow Customer Workflows and Creator Workflows that will power the EY managed services for tax and payroll outsourcing, as well as wealth management.

Carmine Di Sibio, EY global chairman and CEO, said: “As the breadth and depth of the relationship between the EY organisation and ServiceNow continues to increase, we could not be more excited about the new opportunities this expanded collaboration will present. Together, we will make great strides in automation, efficiency and helping ensure both EY and ServiceNow clients and people have a frictionless technology experience.”

Within the Asia Pacific region, EY Australia recently launched a security operations centre (SOC) and also has doubled down on its Microsoft practice to enable Consumer Data Right (CDR) compliance deadlines for the energy sector.

"Leaders in every industry recognise their technology architecture is their business architecture. The EY organisation’s deep functional and industry vertical experience will help accelerate adoption of the ServiceNow platform," said Bill McDermott, ServiceNow CEO.

"Together we will deliver substantial value to customers as they digitally innovate their businesses to capitalise on the biggest market opportunity ever.”



McDermott has been in charge of ServiceNow since 2019, when he joined from SAP. Since then, the vendor has further invested in its relationship with KPMG and partnered with mining specialist Celonis to help enterprises prioritise and optimise process automation.