QPC and Insentra partner for Microsoft and Genesys integration

Ronnie Altit (Insentra) Credit: Insentra

Melbourne-based managed services provider QPC has teamed up with Insentra to offer a full-service integration between Microsoft 365 and Genesys Cloud to customers.

The companies claim the partnership will allow QPC to offer more "rounded" contact centre solutions, leveraging Insentra's professional services background and Microsoft expertise.

Insentra will also provide QPC with access to its 24/7 support service in order to help it build "holistic" contact centre solutions.

"Our clients often ask us to assist in areas outside of our core specialty," said Peter Levine, commercial director at QPC. "Partnering with Insentra enables us to broaden our offerings whilst having the confidence of working with an organisation who are renowned for service excellence and where partnering is all they know and do."

QPC, a Genesys gold cloud partner, is headquartered in the UK and houses its Asia Pacific hub in Melbourne, where it serves local customers including Beyond Bank, Mitsubishi Motors and Unity Water.

As well as professional services, Insentra’s enhanced support services (ESS) team will deliver managed services across the Microsoft stack to support QPCs contact centre client.

“I’ve known Peter and QPC for many years”, said Ronnie Altit, co-founder and CEO of Insentra. “Our goal is to help our partners grow by providing them immediate access to skills and capabilities which they either don’t have or don’t want to build.



"Through our relationship QPC can continue to focus on their area of expertise while providing their clients with access to additional expertise through Insentra.”

Insentra recently hired former AC3 and Datacom sales executive Marisa Newham as its new strategic partnership manager for Australia and New Zealand.

It also partner up with UK-headquartered independent software vendor (ISV) Rimo3 for regional distribution.