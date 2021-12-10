ISMS.online seeks channel players for ‘flexible’ partner program

Offers “ease of lead registration”, sales and marketing material and support and more.

Luke Dash (ISMS.online) Credit: ISMS.online

UK management software platform vendor ISMS.online is seeking partners to join its newly launched “extensible and flexible” global partner program that is focused on information security.



The program, according to the vendor, is based on a standard structure that can be altered to meet the needs of partners, as long as they have a focus on "democratising infosec".

On offer through the program is a partner portal, which provides an “ease of lead registration”, ISMS claims, as well as access to sales and marketing material.

It also contains sales and marketing support, dedicated partner success managers, reseller and referrer commercials with rewards based on performance, a scaling discount on ISMS’ platform subscription and access to its Academy learning portal.

To bolster up the program, ISMS is seeking out managed services providers (MSP), managed security services providers (MSSP), information security consultants, cyber security consultants and professional services providers. In addition, it is also looking out for collectives such as large supply chain hubs and industry networks.

For resellers, the vendor added that it would be ideal if they are ISO 27001 certified on its own platform, or at least working towards achieving the certification.

“We’re seeing a groundswell of MSPs seeking certification to ISO 27001, and the other complementary standards we support, in order assure their customers their data is in safe hands,” said ISMS.online’s chief revenue officer Luke Dash.

“This business is all about trust, and the most trusted MSPs are those that recommend products they themselves use. We know our MSP customers are impressed by their experience of our platform, which makes them confident to pass that experience onto their own customers through the flexible referrer and reseller models we have available.”

The launch of its global partner program follows the move last month to ramp up its Australian presence, with the vendor's head of Asia Pacific (APAC) Michelle McCarthy heading up operations in the country.