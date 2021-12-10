Lenovo A/NZ promotes Sunny Gandhi to lead unified channel program

Sunny Gandhi (Lenovo) Credit: Supplied

Almost a year after undergoing a major business restructure, Lenovo Australia and New Zealand has promoted Sunny Gandhi to run its new consolidated channel program.

Formerly head of channels and distribution, Gandhi will take over Lenovo's newly rebranded 'one commercial channel', which covers its smart devices and infrastructure solutions business units.

He will now be tasked with establishing a common commercial channel team and launching the Lenovo 360 Partner Program.

Gandhi, who was a finalist in this year's ARN Innovation Awards, first joined Lenovo as distribution lead in November 2017, before being promoted to head of channels and distribution in 2019.

Prior to joining the vendor side of the fence, Gandhi spent six years at Ingram Micro, serving in a variety of roles including business unit manager for its tech solutions group. He started his career in personal computer hardware, however, spending two years as a channel account manager for HP in India.



Gandhi's appointment comes 10 months after Lenovo underwent a major restructure, splitting into three units: one dedicated to ‘as a service offerings’; another offering internet of things devices, named the Intelligent Devices Group (IDG) and its data centre solutions group, now known as Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG).

According to Lenovo, Gandhi's role will cover the IDG and ISG groups.



“I am proud to be leading Lenovo 360 in A/NZ," Gandhi said. "This couldn’t have come at a better time as the past two years have been a challenging time for our partners.



"Lenovo holds all our partners in high regards and continuously looks to make it easier for them to work with us. In a post-pandemic world, partners are increasingly seeking disruption and Lenovo 360 is the solution that will enable that.



"Lenovo 360 re-affirms our commitment as a channel-first company and I look forward to engaging our partners with the full power of the Lenovo portfolio across Intelligent Devices, Infrastructure Solutions and Solutions and Services," he added.



Meanwhile, last month, Lenovo also promoted its Asia Pacific (APAC) channel head of its devices group, Roy Ng, to handle channel operations for all its business groups.