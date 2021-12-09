Cirrus and Gigamon partner on cyber security services

Will initially focus on the ACT, followed by Victoria and WA.

Kenneth Cartwright (Gigamon) Credit: Supplied

Cirrus Networks and network visibility vendor Gigamon have teamed up to offer managed security services to governments and large enterprises in Australia.



Following a six-month consultation period, the initial three-year partnership will target the government, mining, financial services and education sectors, focusing first on the ACT.

This will be followed by Victoria and Western Australia, and then the rest of the country, with the whole deal expected to bring in $4 million in revenue per annum for Cirrus.

Cirrus said in a statement lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) that the security offering, which is to be delivered through Gigamon’s Hawk Cloud Visibility and Analytics Platform, can acquire, transform and process data from any source to optimise customers’ online security.

This, it claims, results in a cyber security service that is time efficient and cost effective.

“The software, [which can be] fully integrated into private or public cloud services, will also enable Cirrus’ data analysts to provide higher value services and customer advice,” the systems integrator said.

Cirrus’ managing director and CEO, Chris McLaughlin, said the partnership between the two companies was proof of its commitment to expanding its cyber security capabilities.

“Developing a long-term partnership with Gigamon will be of intrinsic value to Cirrus’ customers,” he said.

“We chose Gigamon because of its global market leadership and reputation in cyber security, combined with the technology to cut down the noise and ensure a more targeted response to online vulnerabilities.

“We look forward to working with the Gigamon team to build out our cyber security offering in Australia.”

Kenneth Cartwright, head of channel for A/NZ at Gigamon, added Cirrus was the “perfect long-term partner”, as it has the highest number of staff qualified as certified providers of Gigamon technology across Australia and New Zealand.

“While Gigamon brings enhanced cyber visibility and security resilience to the partnership, Cirrus brings the proven track record and business relationships with government and private enterprise, across some of the more complex industry sectors, including financial services, healthcare, defense and supply chain,” he said.