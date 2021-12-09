Sydney's Smart WFM deploys UKG for Montefiore

Jarrod McGrath (Smart WFM) Credit: Smart WFM

Sydney-headquartered human capital management (HCM) firm Smart WFM has automated workforce rostering for aged care provider Montefiore.

The consultancy deployed a cloud-based UKG system to replace a number of disconnected manual processes with an application to manage workforce logistics and rostering.

Montefiore's previous system meant managers had to call potentially available staff when reallocating a shift.

Now, the app means all staff have access to a push SMS system, with staff recording and managing their availability via the app to pick up extra shifts and provide visibility to managers.

The rollout of the system has led Montefiore to create a new workforce logistics leader role to communicate with staff and ensure they’re adjusting to new processes under the system.

"Communication with different departments, from the c-level through to clinical staff, made all the difference,” said Andrea Van Gramberg, workforce logistics leader and aged care manager at Montefiore.

“It’s really common that new tech is rolled out without factoring in the professional needs of users. Smart WFM worked with us through a series of workshops with many different stakeholders participating to seek feedback, uncover pain points and ensure they were addressed – that was a first.”

Additionally, the workshops enabled Montefiore to review and consolidate its various workflows, ensuring consistency across the various areas, with the technology then aiding these.

Smart WFM CEO Jarrod McGrath said Montefiore is now "raising the bar" for the healthcare industry in its digitation efforts.

“When something isn’t working, it’s easy to chalk it up to ‘that’s a tech issue’,” he said.

“Our experience is this is rarely the case – it’s more likely the providers or consultants implementing the tech have failed to align to the people and processes in place. Montefiore has gone through a full digital transformation journey and put its staff at the heart of it.

“This is the kind of modern people innovation we need to see more of across the aged care and healthcare industries.”

Smart WFM recently expanded from its Sydney-base into the United States with the appointment of Pete Brabenec as its market lead.