NextDC to launch new site on the Sunshine Coast

Will be first in a new series of edge data centres.

Craig Scroggie (NextDC) Credit: NextDC

NextDC is to build a new data centre on the Sunshine Coast as part of an effort to set up a series of regional digital hubs.

Built in Maroochydore, Queensland, the 1MW SC1 will be the first in a series of geographically dispersed, edge data centres that aim to provide low-latency services to regional businesses and networks across Australia.

Leveraging NextDC's core data centre platform, these new edge sites form regional digital hubs, which NextDC claims will enable businesses to seamlessly integrate their technology to as-a-service providers and cloud platforms.

"This new infrastructure will help bolster support for regional business communities, helping drive innovation, connectivity and growth more easily through enhanced access to digital services previously uncatered for," the company said.

SC1 will also host the the Sunshine Coast International Broadband Network cable landing station, which connects to the 7,000km Japan-Guam-Australia South (JGA-S) submarine cable.

"The edge is an emerging pillar of our digital infrastructure platform," said CEO Craig Scroggie. "The acquisition of SC1 and the SCIBN Cable Landing Station leverages several years of research into the growth of edge computing and the current and future requirements of digitally enabled regional.

“SC1 marks an important first step in our edge data centre network expansion plans which is supported by our national digital infrastructure platform”.