Equinix opens $71.7M Perth data centre

The launch of the first phase contains 700 cabinets and a colocation space of over 1,830 square metres.

Credit: Equinix

Equinix has launched the first phase of PE3, its third International Business Exchange (IBX) data centre facility in Perth, more than a year after the data centre operator's initial announcement.



The launch of the first phase contains 700 cabinets — more than its initial estimate — and a colocation space of over 1,830 square metres. When completed, PE3 is anticipated to offer over 1,650 cabinets and a colocation space of more than 10,600 square metres.

The data centre operator set aside an initial investment of US$54 million (A$71.7 million) for the facility. In addition to being its third in Perth, this makes it its 18th IBX data centre in Australia.

Equinix claims PE3 offers a “wide range of interconnection solutions”, including its on-demand SDN-enabled interconnection service Equinix Fabric, which allows customers to set up direct connectivity with international and local cloud service providers across Australia, like Alibaba, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud, SAP Cloud and SoftLayer, as well as network service providers, such as Telstra, Optus and Vocus.

The new facility is located adjacent to PE2, with the two data centres connected via a secure link bridge. Last month, Equinix announced PE2 will be hosting the Australian end of subsea fibre cable infrastructure group SUB.CO's Oman Australia Cable (OAC) between Perth and Muscat, Oman.

Additionally, PE3 also contains various green features, including motion-activated LED lights, high temperature chilled water set points, data centre infrastructure management (DCIM) and adaptive control systems, as well as cold and hot aisle containment for resource consumption reduction.

“The opening of our 18th IBX in Australia is another significant milestone for Equinix,” said managing director of Equinix Australia Guy Danskine.

“The West Australian market has experienced substantial growth driven by the acceleration of digital transformation across industries. Digital leaders are increasingly coming to Equinix to access all the necessary essential infrastructure required to create a digital advantage.

“With continued investment in subsea cables, Perth is becoming a key gateway for digital expansion and collaboration into Asia Pacific and the Middle East, enabling our customers and partners to expand into new regions, countries and metros around the world,” he added