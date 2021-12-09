HPE awards top performing partners for 2021

HPE 2021 Partner Award winners Credit: HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has paid homage to its top performing partners for the year at the 2021 HPE Partner Awards ceremony held at Doltone House Pyrmont in Sydney.

Partners gained recognition for their strong performance, unwavering commitment to customer excellence and a mutual focus on growth.

Datacom received Platinum Partner of the Year for its strong national focus and success in several industries including agriculture, education, energy, healthcare, public sector, transport and logistics.

Data#3 was recognised as the HPE GreenLake Partner of the Year for continuing to drive its edge-to-cloud strategy and Lynx Technologies took out the HPE Distribution GreenLake Partner of the Year for the second year in a row for its significant expansion of the HPE GreenLake network.

HPE Rising Star Partner of the Year went to Centorrino Technologies for their growth in education, government and corporate sectors, with 30 per cent growth year-on-year and over 15,000 end users supported.

Award winners were assessed against several categories including growth, achievement of membership status, revenue, certification and new business.

“It’s great to see that we are continuing to drive the growth, support and focus of HPE particularly during these challenging times. Well done to all of you and we look forward to an even better FY22,” HPE director of channel and alliances Julie Barbieri said.

NEC Australia accepted HPE Gold Partner of the Year while Silver Partner of the Year went to Secure Agility.

Regional Partner of the Year was awarded to Subnet and Service Provider of the year went to blueAPACHE. HPE Distribution Partner Reactivation of the Year went to Dicker Data while Arrow ECS scooped up HPE Distributor of the Year.

In July, HPE struck a deal worth US$374 million to acquire cloud data management and protection solutions vendor Zerto to expand its GreenLake offering.

