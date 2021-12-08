Arrow ECS recruits Rhipe talent to lead A/NZ cloud practice

Comes to the role with a rich history in the distribution space.

Salil Arora (Arrow ECS ANZ) Credit: Arrow

Arrow Electronics has recruited Salil Arora, former solutions and professional services sales manager at Rhipe, as the new cloud practice director for its enterprise computing solutions business in Australia and New Zealand (Arrow ECS ANZ)



“I’m excited to be joining Arrow and look forward to working closely with the A/NZ leadership and cloud teams, vendors and channel partner community,” Arora said.



“My goal is to support their success by leveraging Arrow’s technology and service portfolio including Arrow’s cloud delivery and management platform, ArrowSphere, along with the experience from throughout my career," he added.



Arora comes to the new role with a rich professional history in the distribution space. Before joining cloud software distribution specialist Rhipe – now part of Crayon – in late 2019, he was business manager for Microsoft cloud solutions at Synnex Australia.

In fact, Arora has worked at both Rhipe on Synnex on two separate occasions each. Before joining Synnex in 2016, he was at Rhipe for the better part of a year after a four-and-a-half year stint with Synnex Australia.

Prior to joining Synnex the first time around, Arora spent time with Ingram Micro as Adobe product manager. He also worked at content design and digital publishing software vendor Quark for close to 10 years before getting into the distribution game.

With such a background, Arora claims more than 20 years’ experience in sales and business development and product and go-to-market strategy, with a focus on Microsoft and cloud strategy and enablement during the past decade alone.



“We’re excited to have such a professional and experienced leader in Salil to lead our cloud practice,” said Karl Sice, general manager of Arrow’s enterprise computing solutions business in A/NZ.



Sice – who took on the local leadership of Arrow ECS ANZ in May, replacing Andrew Assad who exited the distributor in February – noted that Arora has proven commercial, management and business development skills in the cloud market.

"[This] includes channel partner enablement, cloud procurement and pre- and post-sales support," he said.

