Telstra Purple launches new hybrid cloud service

Aims to help customers navigate cloud platforms from AWS and Azure, alongside Telstra Private Cloud.

Christopher Smith (Telstra Purple) Credit: Supplied

Telstra Purple has taken the wrappers off its fully integrated, flexible and secure managed public and private cloud solution, Telstra Hybrid Cloud.

The new service aims to help customers navigate their public cloud platforms from Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure, alongside Telstra Private Cloud, which has been built on Dell Technologies and VMware software to host customer data onshore.

Available as a self-serve solution, Telstra Hybrid Cloud can also be fully managed by the Telstra Purple team, who is responsible for updating, patching and 24x7 monitoring, while organisations maintain control of their day-to-day virtual machine operations.

Head of Telstra Purple Chris Smith said having a scalable managed service across multiple cloud hyperscalers and Telstra private cloud gives customers the flexibility to put the right workload in the right place on top of their networks.

“Our customers can expect full control over the scalability and optimisation of their chosen cloud infrastructure via the Hybrid Cloud solution, and if they need additional support, the cloud experts at Telstra Purple can help,” Smith said.

“The ability to give customers access to all of their cloud technology options in a simple, managed service, over our network is pretty unique at this time.

“Cloud is a key enabler of digital transformation and a thriving digital economy as the nation bounces back in 2022. Telstra Hybrid Cloud will help make digital transformation easier than ever before by delivering multiple clouds through a single unified cloud infrastructure,” he added.

The service will be available in early 2022 for Telstra enterprise customers across industry sectors such as supply chain, retail, government, agribusiness, financial services, mining and energy.

Smith said the business will continue to hire more specialist staff and keep an eye on potential acquisition opportunities in the market.

Telstra Purple currently has access to almost 1500 experts working across a range of disciplines including network, security, cloud, collaboration, data and analytics mobility, software and design.

The unit is a key growth engine in Telstra’s T25 ambitions, structuring its enterprise business to have a greater alignment with technology service experts in specific industries, focusing on telco products, edge compute, cyber security, cloud, AI and IoT; delivered and managed by Telstra Purple.