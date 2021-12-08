Civica boosts APAC health presence with Dox Software buy

Adds the specialist’s hospital and specialist medical practice digitalisation and automation to its portfolio.

Software vendor Civica has acquired Australia-based digital medical record specialist Dox Software to bolster its presence in the health sector across the wider Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

Located in Murarrie, Queensland, Dox Software provides digitalisation and automation for hospitals and specialist medical practices through electronic medical record and companion software.

Civica claimed the acquisition of Dox, the value of which has not been disclosed, will help it enhance its own offering to customers in the health sector in Australia and the wider APAC region.

Ben Cowling (Civica)

“As a global company, we’ve enjoyed over 22 years of uninterrupted success as a trusted provider of innovative software for public sector organisations around the world. Key to our continued success is year-on-year investment in our software and regular acquisitions to complement and enhance our capabilities,” said Ben Cowling, Civica APAC executive director.



“Given the Australian federal government’s recent introduction of ‘My Health Record’, a platform with a massive participation rate of over 90.1 per cent of citizens, the acquisition of Dox Software could not have come at a more crucial time for us as a company.

“Dox will not only further enrich our comprehensive software offering to our customers across the health sector; it’ll ensure that Civica is helping lead the charge in our health sector’s transformative journey.”

Vernon Yates, director of Dox’s sales and support organisation Medical I.T., said the specialist will continue to offer services under the new ownership.

“We’re excited to be joining forces with Civica, adding to their capabilities in providing an end-to-end digital transformation capability,” he said. “We look forward to continuing to offer high levels of service to existing clients at greater scale and expand our client base in key growth sectors in Australia as part of the Civica Group.”

Civica’s acquisition of Dox comes more than two years after it acquired mobile software specialist Asset Edge in April 2019, which, at the time, boosted the vendor's local government customer base to over 350 organisations.