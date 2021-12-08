Data#3 wins $4M SA managed services gig

Credit: Data#3

Data#3 has won a $3.9 million contract with the South Australian Department of Education to provide managed platform services over the next three years.

During the contract, Data#3 will provide storage area network support and solution design for the department as part of its ongoing digital transformation process.

The contract follows a tender issued by the department with Data#3 being chosen from the Managed Platform Services (MPS) panel.

"Managing that pace of digital disruption, while driving genuine transformation, can be a challenge," said Data#3 general manager for South Australia Michael de Broughe.

"Data#3’s managed services will assist the Department for Education to enable greater agility, improved service levels and reduced costs. Ultimately, [this allows] the department to focus on what is essential to differentiation and transformation.



"We’re excited to play our part in South Australia to support the Department for Education in its provision of world-class public education.”

The department's CIO Scott Bayliss added that the agreement with Data#3 will help its ongoing IT modernisation.

This year saw Data#3 break annual records with revenue rising 20.3 per cent year-on-year during the 2021 financial year to reach $1.96 billion.

Recently it partnered with global managed security services provider (MSSP) SecurityHQ, enabling it to offer a 24/7 security operations centre (SOC).