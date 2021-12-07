TPG Telecom scores multimillion-dollar Qantas network revamp deal

Comes as the telco aims to reach $1 billion in revenue by 2025.

Credit: Qantas

TPG Telecom has scored a five-year, multimillion-dollar contract with Qantas to supply a new fibre network as part of a communications network modernisation.



According to the telco, the five-year deal will see TPG Telecom provide the network to support voice and data carriage services across the airline's head office and airport terminals in Canberra, Melbourne, Sydney, Perth, Adelaide and Darwin.

The transition of Qantas’ fixed voice services has already started, with the airline’s 1300 and 1800 inbound customer support numbers transferred to TPG Telecom’s mobile network.



This comes off the back of the telco’s delivery of Qantas’ majority of mobility services, with 90 per cent of its mobile services already moved over to TPG Telecom.

The telco considers this to be one of its first major wins since the relaunch of its business, coming more than a year after TPG merged with Vodafone Hutchison Australia.



“As we recover from COVID, it is more important than ever that Qantas has a reliable, fast and secure communications network so that we can stay connected as an organisation and importantly, to our customers,” said Qantas Group chief information officer Sam Charmand.

“TPG Telecom has proven its capability and experience in delivering large and complex infrastructure programs. They have successfully transitioned the majority of our fixed voice services within weeks, showcasing the value of their automation capability, and they have been responsive and flexible which is exactly what we need our suppliers to be."

At the same time as the announcement of the Qantas deal, the telco also said it is aiming to reach $1 billion in annual revenue by 2025.

“As we accelerate the benefits from the merger of TPG Telecom and Vodafone, now is the time to put a strategic stake in the ground to show all Australian businesses that TPG Telecom has the infrastructure, reach, innovation and connectivity solutions to help them grow and compete across Australia and the world,” said TPG group executive enterprise and government Jonathan Rutherford.

“Given the size of the business market and our strong network assets and products, TPG Telecom should be able to reach $1 billion-a-year business revenue and we think that’s achievable by 2025.”

According to TPG Telecom, the strategy to reach this, which is being led by Rutherford, involves targeting the small- to medium-sized enterprise (SME), government, mining and manufacturing, transport and logistics, retail and healthcare sectors.

“Over the next five to ten years, we will see a seismic shift in the digital capability of all Australian businesses as voice and data connectivity solutions, new mobile applications and products, managed services, and the data capability made possible by IoT, transforms how we all connect,” Rutherford added.

“Underpinning all of this will be robust, reliable and fast mobile and fixed-line networks. At TPG Telecom we have the right mix of networks, talent and innovation to support Australian businesses as we help kickstart the economic engine of the nation and help build a more connected and prosperous future.”

Last month, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) announced it was seeking feedback on a proposed joint functional separation of TPG Telecom.

If successful, this allows TPG to compete in both wholesale and retail superfast broadband services markets for residential customers and expand its fixed lined network footprint.