Optus takes crown for most stable broadband speeds during ‘busiest’ hour

Credit: Optus

Optus has taken the crown for being the National Broadband Network (NBN) retail service provider (RSP) with the most stable plan speeds during its “busiest hour” in September.

According to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s (ACCC) latest Measuring Broadband Australia report, Optus provided 99.9 per cent of its NBN plan speeds during the period of time when it suffered peak network stress levels.

During the busy period as a whole, which the ACCC deems to be between 7pm to 11pm, it offered 101.6 per cent of plan speeds, as well as 102.7 per cent of plan speeds during all hours.

Exetel came in second for keeping its plan speeds closest to par during its busiest hour with 96.9 per cent, edging out Telstra with its 96.6 per cent.

Overall, RSPs ranged from 99.9 per cent to 88.4 per cent during their respective busiest periods, with it being the first time in the history of the recurring report that the ACCC recorded such a measure.

“This is a wider range than the all hours and busy hours … download performance metrics, which indicates some retailers were more affected by high demand peaks than others,” the report said.

NBN fixed-line plans overall maintained download speeds at an average of 97.2 per cent — coming in under last report’s 98.4 per cent captured during May — and uploads at 84.9 per cent during the period.

The latter metric is something the ACCC plans to focus on in the future, as the watchdog’s Commissioner Anna Brakey said it is important for all facets of online activity, such as working from home.

“Given the growing importance of upload speeds to how consumers use their broadband services, the ACCC is keeping a close eye on how clear retailers are with their customers about upload speeds and we will consider any necessary amendments to our Broadband Speeds Claims Guidance for industry,” she said.