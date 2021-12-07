Aruba celebrates top Aussie partners for 2021

Accucom and Data#3 also won top awards for the APJ region.

Tristan Rajah (Aruba) Credit: Aruba

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) networking subsidiary Aruba has recognised its best-performing Australian partners for 2021 in what it claims was a record financial year.

The networking vendor handed Data#3 the award of Partner of the Year for Australia after having earlier receiving the award for as-a-Service across the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region.

As previously reported, Data#3 was one of two Australian partners to win an APJ award alongside Accucom, which won for APJ Experience Edge Solution of the Year in the ceremony held last week.

Other partners who received top accolades for Australia included Victoria's Honeylight Consulting, which was named National Growth Partner of the Year; Sydney's The Somerville Group, which won the National MSP Partner award; and Dicker Data, which scored the Marketing Excellence Award.

Meanwhile, for the northern region, Optus Enterprise scooped the Partner Excellence Award, while NEC won it for the southern area.

In terms of Mid-Market Partner award recipients, Computer Systems Australia, which was recently acquired by Nexon Asia Pacific, won it for the northern region while Melbourne's Blue Connections won it for the southern.

Bringing up the local awards in the Small- to Medium-sized Business (SMB) Partner category was Hunter region-based iTech Frontier.

The awards were presented through the first week of December, with the APJ Regional Awards taking place on 1 December. Two events were held for the local awards, with the Sydney awards for the northern region and the Melbourne awards for the southern region.

“We’ve had a record FY21," said Tristan Rajah, channel leader of Aruba South Pacific. "We’ve done more business than ever before, we’ve won more customers than ever before and we’ve sold more as-a-service solutions than ever before. As a channel-first business, this means more opportunities for our partners to be profitable and wrap more of their services around our solutions.

“The award winners have all shared in this success during FY21. They have excelled in their Aruba skillset, they’ve shown customer first, customer last values, they have tightly aligned with our strategic shift to as-a-service and won market share off our competitors.

“There can only be a handful of awards winners, from a large community of deserving partners," he added. "I want to thank all the partners in our community, we’ve had an outstanding year and our success is your success.”

The awards are in full:

Partner of the Year: Data#3

National Growth Partner of the Year: Honeylight Consulting

Partner Excellence (Northern): Optus Enterprise

Partner Excellence (Southern): NEC

Mid-Market Partner of the Year (Northern): Computer Systems (Australia)

Mid-Market Partner of the Year (Southern): Blue Connections

National MSP Partner of the Year: The Somerville Group

SMB Partner of the Year: iTech Frontier

National Marketing Excellence Award: Dicker Data