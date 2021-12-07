WatchGuard taps N-able's Michelle Liao to lead channel

Follows the departure of Luke Skinner's departure to Lenovo in May.

Michelle Liao (WatchGuard) Credit: WatchGuard

WatchGuard Technologies has appointed a new channel and distribution manager for Australia and New Zealand in the form of N-able's Michelle Liao.

Formerly partner success manager for N-able, which was previously known as SolarWinds MSP, Liao will now take over managing distributors and the channel for the cyber security vendor.

WatchGuard now has an Australian and New Zealand channel of over 600 active security-focused managed services providers and resellers.

Liao fills the role left vacant by Luke Skinner back in May, following his departure to Lenovo where he now oversees distributions, small to medium-sized business (SMB) and channel.

Liao spent more than four years with SolarWinds prior to the emergence of the N-able brand, serving in a variety of channel roles and providing partner training and consulting services.

She also previously worked as account executive at Bullhorn.

"I’m excited to work with partners to fulfil key market objectives including driving new business, reinforcing a competitive advantage and creating demonstrable business value through our portfolio of best-in-class, market-leading security solutions," Liao said.

"We have an exceptional base of partners in the region recognised for their innovation and performance and I’m looking forward to building on our mutual success and market momentum as we approach 2022 and beyond.”

Liao's appointment follows that of Anthony Daniel, who took over as A/NZ and Pacific Islands regional director following the departure of Mark Sinclair in March.

“Michelle has a successful track record building, scaling and leading channel partner programs and we expect her extensive experience to be invaluable as we scale strategic partnerships from both a go-to-market and customer success and retention perspective," Daniel said of Liao's appointment.

"She will also be critical in driving relationships that will enhance our customer and market value while helping to grow and strengthen WatchGuard’s position in the channel as the clear leader in enterprise-grade security solutions.”