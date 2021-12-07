SAP honours Aussie partners for 2021

Damien Bueno Credit: SAP

SAP has celebrated the top-performing partners and their customers in Australia during 2021.

The awards aim to recognise partners that "turn insight into action, drive innovation and positively impact their people, customers and the world" using SAP solutions.

Winners were announced at a livestreamed award ceremony from Sydney's Doltone House and was hosted by managing director of SAP Australia and New Zealand Damien Bueno and the company’s chief operating officer Pete Andrew.

Among the Australian winners were PwC and Wipro, which won for their joint deployment of SAP Intelligent ERP Enterprise for Sydney Water.

DXC Technology gained the gong for SAP CRM & Customer Experience for alcoholic beverage company Lion as well as the prize for SAP Digital Supply Chain for boiler manufacturer Rheem.

Meanwhile Accenture also picked up two awards for its work with Coles: human resources deployment and another for SAP spend management.

The human resources prize was won jointly with EPI-USE, which worked with the water and waste management firm Veolia.

"The calibre of nominations of the 2021 SAP Best Run Awards is testament to the innovation of our customers and partners across Australia and New Zealand," said Bueno.

"What’s more, achieving this through another year impacted by the pandemic demonstrates the resilience and drive of our ecosystem. The scale, impact and breadth of innovation we have seen throughout this year’s categories – from every company that has been shortlisted – is exceptional."

The past two years have seen SAP gain an uplift in the global enterprise applications market, making US$18.1 billion in revenue during 2020.

The award winners in full:

SAP human resources and people management: Veolia, with EPI-USE and Coles, with Accenture (which branded SAP SuccessFactors as myhub).

SAP next-gen innovator: OMV New Zealand, with Evora IT Solutions.

SAP industry disruptor: Chorus, with ZAG, part of Accenture.

SAP experience management: Auckland Council, which is using SAP R-UX to deliver building consents, and Beyond Blue, with Accenture.

SAP intelligent ERP enterprise: Sydney Water, with PwC and Wipro. Runner up: Veolia, with EPI-USE.

SAP CRM and customer experience: Lion, with DXC Technology.

SAP network and spend management: Coles, with Accenture. Runner up: BHP.

SAP data and analytics: For the second year in a row, NSW Rural Fire Service.

SAP digital supply chain: Rheem, with DXC Technology

The Chris O’Brien award: Disability Services Consulting which provided disability support workers with a free infection prevention eLearning module via SAP Litmos during the pandemic.

Honourable mention: McGrathNicol.



