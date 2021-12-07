Ingram Micro updates CloudBlue platform for sales streamlining

Credit: Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro’s CloudBlue division has added product information management (PIM) capabilities to its cloud software and services platform, CloudBlue Connect, centralising storage information and streamlining multi-channel technology sales.



Part of its version 24 update, the upgrade allows technology distributors and service providers to create and configure PIM capabilities for vendors to input products and services, creating a point of storage for product information data across a variety of systems.

CloudBlue also claims that partners will be able to quickly gain access to additional cloud services and, as a result, “significantly” increase their annual recurring revenue potential.

“This latest evolution of the CloudBlue Connect platform empowers our partners to scale their B2B ecosystems more efficiently and effectively, helping keep them on the cutting edge of innovation,” said Tarik Faouzi, senior vice president of CloudBlue.

The update also introduces private catalogue capabilities, which allow distributors to share specific products with resellers, as well as enabling catalogue syndication.

In addition, email template editor to customise and preview email notifications, more application programming interface (API) and token permissions for improved security controls and a redesigned broad navigation are also in the update.

Back in March 2020, the CloudBlue platform was updated to version 19, which added an out-of-the-box plugin on the Zapier platform, a new subscription module and the ability to add products that require complex usage reporting, alongside automatically validating the availability of a product quantity and reservations before checkout.