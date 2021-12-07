Former Cap Coast Telecoms boss jailed for money laundering

Cap Coast Telecoms’ former director, Richard Ludwig, has been jailed for five years for illegally removing money from the business ahead of its liquidation.

Ludwig, from Broadbeach Waters, Queensland, enlisted the help of a pre-insolvency firm to transfer $743,050 of company funds by issuing fake invoices from companies under their control to Cap Coast Telecoms between October 2014 and January 2015.

This money then made its way to Ludwig's bank account while Cap Coast Telecom's creditors were owed $2,955,128 and the company was wound up.

The matter was referred to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) by the liquidator of Cap Coast Telecoms, Mark Hutchins of Cor Cordis.

Ludwig was charged on 1 March 2019, following an ASIC investigation and pleaded guilty before the District Court of Queensland on 1 November 2021.

He will now undertake a five-year prison sentence, with a non-parole period of 20 months.

John Narramore and Stephen O’Neill, of the pre-insolvency firm SME's R US, which Ludwig hired to transfer the funds, had previously each pleaded guilty to one breach of the Criminal Code Act for intentionally dealing with the proceeds of crime.

In November 2019, Narramore was sentenced to four-and-a-half years prison, with a non-parole period of 20 months.

Meanwhile, in February 2020, O’Neill was sentenced to five years in prison, with a non-parole period of 22 months.

‘A critical duty of company directors is to ensure creditor debts are properly paid," said Sarah Court, ASIC Deputy Chair. "Not only did Mr Ludwig fail in this duty, but he also actively sought to dishonestly avoid these obligations and denied funds to creditors to which they should have had access.

"Directors' duties are serious obligations which must be complied with. When directors knowingly breach their duties, this case demonstrates they risk significant jail time."

As a result of his conviction Ludwig will be automatically disqualified from managing a corporation for a further five years upon his release from prison.