Aruba honours top regional partners

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) networking subsidiary Aruba has recognised its top partners across the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region at its APJ Partner of the Year 2021 awards event.
Among the award winners in this year’s event was Westcon Solutions in Singapore, which won the Silver Peak Distributor of the Year award.
Australian IT services group Data#3, meanwhile, won an As-a-Service Partner of the Year gong, along with Japan’s IIJ Global Solutions Inc.
At the same time, Synnex FPT Distribution in Vietnam won the Distributor of the Year award, while also coming home with one of three Champion of Champion awards dished out as part of the event this year.
Thailand’s Advice IT Infinite Co. won the Instant On eCommerce Partner of the Year award, and Packet Systems Indonesia won one of three Experience Edge Solution Partner of the Year awards.
Australia’s Accucom Systems Integration also won an Experience Edge Solution Partner of the Year award.
“I am absolutely delighted to announce our winners of APJ Partner of the Year 2021 awards,” said Anthony Smith, Aruba’s APJ channel and services director.
“Aruba recognises these outstanding partners and their significant achievements this year, helping their customers automate, unify and protect the networks to create amazing experiences at the edge.”
Below is the full list of this year’s APJ winners:
Champion of Champions
- JJNET International Co., Taiwan
- Synnex FPT Distribution, Vietnam
- Dongkuk Systems Co., Korea
Silver Peak Distributor of the Year
- Westcon Solutions, Singapore
Silver Peak Partner of the Year
- Itochu Techno-Solutions Corporation, Japan
Instant On Distributor of the Year
- Daiwabo Information System Co., Japan
Instant On eCommerce Partner of the Year
- Advice IT Infinite, Thailand
Hospitality Partner of the Year
- interTouch Pte Ltd, Asia Pacific and Japan
Marketing Partner of the Year
- JJNET International Co., Taiwan
As-a-Service Partner of the Year
- Data#3, Australia
- IIJ Global Solutions Inc., Japan
Experience Edge Solution Partner of the Year
- Packet Systems Indonesia, Indonesia
- Accucom Systems Integration, Australia
- MicroShield Technology, China
Distributor of the Year
- Synnex FPT Distribution, Vietnam
Partner of the Year
- Kinmax Technology, Taiwan
“Thank you for your incredible partnership,” Smith said. “We remain committed to investments towards our partners with innovations such as Aruba Edge Services Platform and everything as-a-Service initiatives, enabling partners to accelerate their customer’s edge to cloud journey.”