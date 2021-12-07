Aussie IT job growth streak flatlines

Credit: Supplied

The Australian ICT’s sector’s seven month-long job ad growth streak has come to an end with the industry showing a decline in job listings during November, falling 3.8 per cent month-on-month.



This is according to the latest monthly Employment Dashboard report from job advertisement website SEEK, which was up from October’s increase of 3.3 per cent.

Every state and territory recorded declines during the month, with Tasmania and South Australia the hardest hit, declining 13.1 per cent and 13 per cent month-on-month, respectively, compared to October's figures.

The Northern Territory, the ACT, Western Australia and Victoria followed with declines of 10.2 per cent, 9.5 per cent, 7.3 per cent and 4.6 per cent, respectively.

NSW and Queensland came out relatively unscathed, both seeing ICT job ads drop by 1.3 per cent each.

While overall listings declined, demand for developers and programmers increased by 7.5 per cent month-on-month, with 3,122 positions listed during November. Other in-demand roles included business and systems analysts, software engineers, help desk and IT support, as well as program and project management positions.

The ICT industry’s decline in job listings comes as overall job ads for the nation increased by 1.1 per cent month-on-month, up from October’s increase of 10 per cent.

This was also up by 50 per cent compared to this time last year, as well as an increase of 51.8 per cent compared to November 2019.

SEEK Australia and New Zealand managing director Kendra Banks said the overall growth was unusual, with declines usually anticipated during this time of year as Christmas approaches.

“This was driven in part by the lifting of capacity and density limit restrictions in Victoria and New South Wales,” she said.

“We expect to see a slowdown in talent actively applying at this time of year, with applications typically not picking up until the new year.”