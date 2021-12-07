Global Storage runs NetApp ONTAP for Melbourne Water

ONTAP mixed with Azure NetApp Files delivered the tools to help scale data fabric in a multi-cloud setting.

Cloud services provider Global Storage has implemented NetApp’s storage software ONTAP as part of Melbourne Water’s strategy to manage a new flow of data and modernise its digital platform.

Key elements for Melbourne Water’s digital transformation strategy are cloud adoption and a greater use of data analytics.

Global Storage CEO David Duncan explained that NetApp’s ONTAP software coupled with Azure NetApp Files delivered the tools needed to help Melbourne Water scale its data fabric in a multi-cloud setting.

“NetApp’s ONTAP also provides us the capability to protect Melbourne Water’s large unstructured data sets as part of the managed backup and disaster recovery service we are delivering,” Duncan said.

NetApp’s ONTAP software provides simplified storage infrastructure, efficiency and enterprise data protection, it was claimed.



As a result of the partnership, Melbourne Water can scale-out its cloud and data storage capabilities through the implementation of a hybrid cloud strategy and support the future of its overarching digital strategy.

Melbourne Water’s core delivery services manager Gaurav Gupta said the organisation is planning ahead as it anticipates huge data growth in the next three years. As such, it needed a partner that could help scale, manage data and use the cloud as part of its transformation journey.

“NetApp’s ONTAP and hybrid cloud data service will help us enhance business operation, in turn helping us provide better support to our customers and enhance overall user experience,” he said.

NetApp A/NZ managing director Paul Crighton said that being cloud-ready is now a necessity for all businesses as they aim to address new data needs.

Moving forward, Melbourne Water will also look to embrace the public cloud to allow the business to scale, share resources and collaboration across the organisation.

In May, NetApp presented its intentions for service providers through a dedicated program and hiring special support staff to build up its Australian business.

