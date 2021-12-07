DTA seeks feedback for new printer category

The Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) is scoping industry feedback on proposed requirements for a new category under the Hardware Marketplace for the whole-of-government supply of printers, scanners and multifunction devices.

Broadly, the new Printers, Scanners and Multifunction devices (MFDs) category under the Hardware Marketplace Panel (HMP) will cover the provision of network printers, multifunction devices (MFDs), consumables and complementary services.



This new category will replace the current Major Offices Machines Panel arrangement, which is due to expire in November 2022.

The new requirements will extend the scope of the current panel arrangement and give industry players the opportunity to offer additional products not currently available under the Major Office Machines Panel.

Interested parties have until 22 December to provide their feedback on the DTA's proposal.

The DTA's procurement of ICT related services has recently come under renewed scrutiny, with the Australian National Audit Office (ANAO) seeking to assess its effectiveness.

The new audit’s criteria, which is due to be tabled in September next year, will delve into whether the DTA has established a sound procurement framework, if procurements were conducted effectively and how it managed contracts.

This audit follows a previous look into agency back in August 2020 after a review of IT panel arrangements showed it did not comply with all of the Commonwealth Procurement Rules (CPRs) — the basic rule set for all Commonwealth procurements.