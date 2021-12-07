LogicMonitor launches PoP in Sydney

Richard Gerdis (LogicMonitor) Credit: LogicMonitor

IT infrastructure monitoring platform LogicMonitor has launched a point of presence (PoP) in a Sydney data centre hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS).

According to the company, the move will mean its regional customers’ data will be housed locally while speeding up customers’ access to LogicMonitor's platform.

Customers involved in the PoP launch include IT service provider AC3, media giant Nine and financial services company IOOF.

“Our customers in Australia are eager for effective observability platforms that contribute to strong business results and now we’re here to deliver on this at a local level,” said Richard Gerdis, vice president and general manager at LogicMonitor.

“We’re pleased to be able to fulfill our customer needs in the region while adhering to strong compliance and data sovereignty policies.



"The setup of a local LogicMonitor environment shows we’re a serious player in the market, especially at a time when Australia aims to assert itself as a leader across several key industries on a global level. LogicMonitor’s local data centre capabilities will prove to be critical in staying competitive.”

The new data centre presence comes after the opening of a new Melbourne office in August and the signing up of Westcon-Comstor as a new distributor.

It also follows the departure of LogicMonitor Asia Pacific boss Harry Guy, who joined ConnectWise in its senior sales team for Asia Pacific.

Guy initially moved to Sydney from the UK in 2018 to launch the Asia Pacific business of LogicMonitor as its regional manager.