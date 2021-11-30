NTT and UTS partner for NSW smart city tech

Credit: Supplied

Integrator NTT and the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) have partnered up to work on smart city technology solutions for NSW.

According to NTT, the partnership includes the use of cutting-edge technologies within cities, covering telecommunications, cyber security, internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), virtual technologies and digital transformation solutions.

It also incorporates the development of technologies and products, joint market development on new research and development (R&D) technologies, as well as fostering a start-up ecosystem between academics and industry.

"We are delighted to start the partnership with UTS," said Akira Shimada, senior executive vice president at NTT. "Through the partnership with UTS, NTT Group will promote and accelerate open collaborations and innovations to realise safer, smarter cities in NSW leveraging our cutting-edge technologies and smart solutions."

Kicking off the collaboration are plans to create a proof of concept of a cryptography information sharing platform using NTT’s attribute based encryption (ABE) technology.

This will then be utilised in UTS in collaboration with the university’s technology development unit Rapido.

Also on the agenda is work on solutions in the cyber security, 5G, sports analytics, digital twin tech and quantum computing-enabled education and training.

"With the combined expertise and experience of UTS and NTT, New South Wales can expect innovation driven technologies to meet the evolving needs of our increasingly connected cities," said professor Andrew Parfitt, vice-chancellor and president of UTS.

Earlier this month, UTS' Jumbunna Institute of Indigenous Education and Research was announced to be working with Indigenous Technology to pilot the Mirrinj Indigenous Student Program, which is to focus on IT and innovation training.

NTT's Australian arm, meanwhile, flipped last year's post-tax loss in its results for the 2021 financial year ending 31 March, getting back into the black with a post-tax profit of A$1.25 million for the period.