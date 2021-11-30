Rhipe expands marketing service program

A lead generation marketplace is also in development.

Tammy Vorster-Jones (Rhipe). Credit: ARN

Cloud solutions distributor Rhipe is on the path to extending its marketing-as-a-service initiative in Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

Initially launched as a pilot program 12 months ago across Australia and New Zealand, the distributor plans to expand the service further and has a lead generation marketplace in development.

To date, more than 30 active partners are now engaged with the paid service, which offers a ‘results guaranteed’ approach to building the customer pipeline, achieved through targeted digital and direct marketing campaigns, including multi-channel activations, executive calling campaigns and executive webinars.

“We are on a mission to support our partners in establishing growth programs that unlock new opportunities and build revenue streams, while enhancing what they are already doing,” Rhipe group marketing executive Tammy Vorster-Jones said.

“Our enablement initiatives aim to accelerate the value we deliver to our partners by building their go-to-market strategies.”

Adelaide-based Calvert Technologies is one particular partner that has garnered success as a result of taking part in the program as it was seeking more support in growing its Microsoft Modern Workplace business.

“The program has supported us in meeting our key growth goals and given us greater exposure, enabling us to convert customers that are the right fit for us, while securing monthly recurring revenue,” Calvert Technologies CEO Dean Calvert said.

The lead generation program complements other value-add initiatives Rhipe offers partners, including its education centre, Rhipe Partner Success Centre, which offers sales, technical and marketing guidance and enablement in Microsoft’s key solution areas, with additional content to be added soon.

In November, Mark McLellan, Rhipe's chief financial officer and chief operating officer, stepped into the CEO role following Dominic O'Hanlon's departure.

Earlier this year, Rhipe agreed to Crayon’s takeover proposal at A$2.50 per share, valuing the deal at A$408 million.

Since the acquisition's completion, Rhipe delisted from the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and become a private subsidiary of Crayon.











