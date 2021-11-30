Tufin takes on A/NZ market with Exclusive Networks

Jonathan Odria (Exclusive Networks) Credit: Supplied

Exclusive Networks has extended its distribution partnership with firewall management and network security policy software vendor Tufin to Australia and New Zealand.



Based in Boston, United States, Tufin bills itself as a company that is pioneering a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations.

Broadly, Tufin’s product suite is aimed at enabling organisations to automate their security policy visibility, risk management, provisioning and compliance across their multi-vendor, hybrid environment.

For Jonathan Odria, managing director at Exclusive Networks Pacific, the expansion of the companies’ relationship to the local region marks the introduction of a unique offering for the distributor in A/NZ.

“Our growing portfolio and the expansion of Tufin partnership into the A/NZ market will allow us to bring a network security policy automation leader into our channel and offer our partners something unique,” he said.

It is claimed that Tufin has been building momentum in the region across all industries. Further afield, the vendor’s pre-existing partnership with Exclusive Networks in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) has been fruitful.

“The partnership is already proven and working well in other geographies, proving a fantastic platform for A/NZ,” said Goran Markovski, Tufin country manager for A/NZ.

The expansion of the Tufin relationship comes amid a string of such agreements in the region for Exclusive Networks.



Just days ago, security vendor Attivo Networks revealed it had expanded its distribution agreement with Exclusive Networks into Australia.

The two companies started working together 12 months ago in New Zealand.

Also this month, wireless laser communications technology vendor Transcelestial said it had inked a partnership with Exclusive Networks that will see it deploy its laser network devices in key markets across the region.

The countries involved in the rollout include Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Macau and India.