Macquarie Cloud Services launches new Azure optimisation portal

Macquarie Cloud Services has developed a new Azure optimisation self-service portal for organisations to gain insights into their costs, governance, compliance and security.

Following eight months of development, the Macquarie Lens portal gives customers secure access to the VMware CloudHealth platform via a free ‘self-service’ option.

Macquarie Lens insights are gathered, analysed and presented back to the customer after four weeks by one of Macquarie’s Azure principal consultants.

The self-service portal allows customers to select the Azure subscriptions for review and requires read-only rights, alleviating privacy concerns and removing any impact on IT environments.

Macquarie’s head of Azure Naran McClung hinted this was one of many new services Macquarie will be launching within its Azure business.

“We’ve worked closely with our customers and VMware to develop this service and provide the critical insights needed to inform transformation,” he said.

McClung added the self-service portal will help customers already using Azure directly, or through another provider, to optimise their spend.

“We’ve seen an incredible opportunity to reduce unnecessary spend and focus Azure services to where they can drive greater business value. Optimisation is vital as cloud spend hits staggering heights and the need for IT teams to deliver an ROI rises in tandem,” he said.

VMware A/NZ partner business director Olga Specjalska said with partners like Macquarie Cloud Services, the vendor is helping customers innovate faster and drive towards the digital future with greater flexibility and less risk.

“As customers transform their businesses to digital, they’re leveraging cloud as a platform for innovation, as well as to operate their entire environment with optimal cost, security and governance,” she said.

The launch of the Macquarie Lens portal follows Macquarie Cloud Services becoming “the fastest” Australian partner to achieve Microsoft Azure Expert MSP designation relative to company inception in July.

It also received an invitation to become one of the first Australian Expert MSP partners in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) in September.