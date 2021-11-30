Business Aspect looks within for new joint general managers

L-R: Kristian Hanlon, Peter Jarrett (Business Aspect) Credit: Business Aspect

Data#3 subsidiary Business Aspect has promoted territory partner Kristian Hanlon and head of operations Peter Jarrett to be joint general managers, leading the business together.

In the new joint positions, Hanlon and Jarrett will be responsible for the development and implementation of the strategic, operational and financial direction of the consultancy.

They are also expected to offer executive support and guidance to Business Aspect’s senior leadership team.

Between the two, Hanlon, who was previously the consultancy’s territory partner for NSW and the ACT, will lead from a territory perspective, with territory managers all reporting to him.

“I’m excited to be part of this next chapter for Business Aspect, as co-general manager with Peter,” said Hanlon.

“This shared leadership model will allow us to provide diversity of thought, different perspectives and improved decision making for Business Aspect. This will be extremely beneficial in contributing to the future growth of the company.

“We’ll continue to attract and retain talented, trusted, passionate and pragmatic leaders and advisors to provide specialist technology consulting and advisory services that solve customers’ complex business challenges.”

Meanwhile, Jarrett’s previous role of head of operations is likely to feed into his new responsibilities as he leads from a practice perspective.

This covers building out team capability, go-to-market and intellectual property over Business Aspect’s specialisations of digital and ICT advisory; program and project delivery; cyber security and risk; and information and analytics.

“­­I’m delighted to have been appointed to the co-leader general manager position alongside Kristian,” said Jarrett.

“Co-leadership can be an extremely powerful lever for building a great company. This model will help further align our multiple territories and bolster the consulting practice to ultimately realise Business Aspect’s market growth potential.

“I look forward to working with Kristian to accelerate services and help our customers to solve their ICT and digital transformation challenges by providing insightful business and technology consulting services delivered by our talented team.”

Laurence Baynham, Data#3 CEO and managing director, said the joint general managers have been proven leaders, going so far as to claim that they have been “fundamental to the success of Business Aspect to date”.

“The company has built a stable and profitable foundation to position itself well for future growth,” he said. “I’m confident that together in this co-leadership structure, they will lead the Business Aspect team in continuing to improve the performance of organisations by delivering business transformation through technology.”