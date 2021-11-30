Industrie&Co wins Transport for NSW deal in new SCATS drive

Industrie&Co will collaborate with TfNSW's development team to bring new features into the system.

Accenture subsidiary and software developer Industrie&Co has ignited a new partnership with Transport for NSW (TfNSW) as it signals the next step in the investment of its intelligent traffic control system.

Called the Sydney Coordinated Adaptive Traffic System (SCATS), it aims to trim travel time by a third, reduce fuel consumption by 12 per cent and lower emissions by 15 per cent, with more gains yet to be realised as the partnership pans out.

“Thanks to a new partnership with software development company Industrie&Co, our TfNSW development teams will collaborate to deliver the next generation of SCATS,” TfNSW deputy secretary for customer strategy and technology Joost de Kock said.

“SCATS uses algorithms and real-time traffic signal data to help customers get to their destinations faster and advanced sensors will allow cyclist and pedestrian movements to be included. The new partnership will help us to optimise their journeys even further by accelerating the development of new features to enhance the system.

“Whether it’s saving people time with more green lights and less stops, prioritising emergency vehicles to help save lives or communicating directly with vehicles in the future, the next generation SCATS system will help us to meet the needs of modern, smart cities and regional hubs.”

Industrie&Co partner Yianni Achele hinted the next generation of SCATS will be a leap in innovation, with the developer selected to work with TfNSW following a robust tender process.

“Leveraging Industrie&Co's engineering heritage and deep experience in designing and building new platforms, we can accelerate the SCATS transformation journey and ensure it's ready for the next evolution of traffic management,” Achele said.

Owned and operated by the NSW Government, SCATS is installed in more than 55,000 intersections across 187 cities and 29 countries worldwide.

In July, TfNSW revealed it was planning to engage service providers and partners as it planned to conduct a major upgrade of SCATS following an investment in setting up dedicated teams to accelerate the development of the technology and software, as well as helping expand its commercial activities into the smart cities realm.