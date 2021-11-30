Aussie Broadband and YourDC partner for Adelaide dark fibre build

John Reisinger (Aussie Broadband) Credit: Aussie Broadband

Telecommunications provider Aussie Broadband has teamed up with data centre operator YourDC to roll out 112 kilometres of dark fibre across Adelaide.

The Aussie Broadband fibre build will connect YourDC’s Edinburgh Parks facility in the north and Hawthorn in the south, with six points of Interconnect (POI) using 360-core dark fibre.

Suburbs covered include Adelaide's St Marys, Edwardstown, Prospect, Greenfields, Elizabeth and Modbury.

According to Aussie Broadband, the deal will largely favour managed service providers (MSPs) which use the data centre operator's Carbon platform to connect customers to the National Broadband Network (NBN).

"Each of the POIs will have a link back to each of the two YourDC data centres," Aussie Broadband co-founder and CTO John Reisinger explained. "If there was a natural disaster in one region, like a flood or blackout, we have automatic failover and backup power to rely on in both locations.”

Work on the dark fibre roll-out is now underway with final completion of the project expected to be achieved in early 2022.

“YourDC is proud to partner with Aussie Broadband - this infrastructure investment demonstrates their commitment to providing high-performing connectivity to South Australia," said YourDC founder Scott Hicks.

"What we offer by return is flexibility and access to our ecosystem of MSPs and telecommunications carriers which is second to none in South Australia.”

The partnership follows Aussie Broadband's recent completion of a $114 million share placement in an effort to secure merger and acquisitions (M&A), among other growth opportunities.

The placement, which consisted of 28.5 million ordinary shares at $4 per share, is also planned to be used for new business product and technology development as well as potentially additional fibre and network construction.