Leidos scores $8.4M govt software development contract

Leidos Australia has scored a contract with the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) worth $8.4 million, covering software development services.



According to an ASD spokesperson, the services provided will integrate with its other in-house software and systems.

The decision to side with the Australian arm of the US-headquartered defence IT specialist came down to it providing the best value for money while meeting ASD’s specifications and requirements.

Leidos’ contract is also being used to support ASD’s legislated functions, the spokesperson added. These functions include collecting and communicating foreign signals intelligence, preventing and disrupting offshore cyber crime, as well as providing support for the public and private sectors.

The contract period started from 1 July 2021 and is to last until 30 June 2022, yet was only published recently.

This contract with the ASD is the latest feather in Leidos’ cap, with it making a name for itself in the country over the last few years.

Indeed, John Caucis, senior analyst at industry analyst firm Technology Business Research (TBR), claimed that in 2020, between 45 per cent and 50 per cent of the company's US$1 billion in overseas sales revenue derived from Australia.

Further, Leidos’ 2020 increase in international revenue, up 17.5 per cent year-to-year, was driven largely by aggressive growth in Australia, he said.

In fact, Caucis claimed Leidos’ success in Australia has been so great, it could be leveraged for an expansion into the wider Asia Pacific (APAC) region.