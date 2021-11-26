HP Australia honours channel partners at 2021 awards

Data#3 wins the HP Amplify Partner of the Year Award.

Chelsea Rossney (HP) Credit: HP

HP Australia has celebrated channel success in 2021 at its annual Partner Awards event.

Held as a hybrid event with in-person venues across Sydney and Melbourne, along with virtual guests joining from across the country, the awards acknowledged and celebrated the success of HP’s partners over the past year across 18 categories.

Data#3 took out the HP Amplify Partner of the Year Award, while Synnex and Dicker Data won Print Distributor of the Year and PC Distributor of the Year respectively.

Individuals were also recognised during the ceremony with Synnex's Greg Stokes winning Distributor Sales Rep of the Year.

Meanwhile, Betty Ma, of Metropolitan Computers and Supplies, gained the award for Partner Sales Rep of the Year.

“The Partner Awards are a chance to reflect on the highs and accomplishments of the past year. Despite the challenges that come with a global pandemic, HP’s channel partners are incredibly resilient, finding new ways to navigate and support our customers together,” said Chelsea Rossney, director of commercial channel at HP Australia.

“Our channel program, HP Amplify, provides partners with a clear path to succeed in today’s environment through a laser-sharp focus on performance, improving capabilities such as digital skills, and collaboration in areas such as data sharing and e-commerce.

"We’re incredibly grateful to all of our channel partners who have achieved so much over the past year, and we look forward to continuing to work together for our combined success long into the future.”

The full list of winners are as follows:

▪ A3 Partner of the Year – RBC Group

▪ MPS Partner of the Year – Elite Print Solutions

▪ Transactional Print Partner of the Year – Fujitsu Australia

▪ PC Specialist Partner of the Year – Metropolitan Computers and Supplies

▪ Services Volume Partner of the Year – Datacom

▪ Synergy Partner of the Year – Subnet

▪ Sustainable Impact Partner of the Year – Truis

▪ PC Distributor of the Year – Dicker Data

▪ Print Distributor of the Year – Synnex

▪ SMB Partner of the Year – Budget PC

▪ Education Excellence Partner of the Year – Somerville Group

▪ PC Partner of the Year – Southern Cross Computer Services

▪ HP Amplify Partner of the Year – Data#3

▪ Enterprise Partnering – Astron Tech

▪ Supplies Partner of the Year – Mediaform

▪ HP Hall of Fame – Brenda Conroy, Data#3

▪ Distribution Sales Rep of the Year – Greg Stokes, Synnex's

▪ Partner Sales Rep of the Year – Betty Ma, Metropolitan Computers and Supplies