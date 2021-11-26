Beleaguered Nuix expedites CEO changeover

Johnathan Rubinsztein (Nuix) Credit: Nuix

Nuix’s soon-to-be new CEO, Jonathan Rubinsztein, is set to start in the role a month early, with the outgoing Rod Vawdrey now retiring in early December.

Vawdrey flagged his intent to leave the position in June amid allegations concerning the vendor's $1.8 billion public listing, with plans to vacate the role after a successor was found and enough time had passed for the leadership transition.

Then in October, Nuix announced the appointment of Rubinsztein to CEO, which was initially planned to start from January 2022.

Now, the company has decided Vawdrey will wrap up in early December, with Rubinsztein taking the reins from 6 December.

“The Board would like to thank Rod for his strong leadership over the last six years,” said Nuix chairJeff Bleich. “Rod’s passion for Nuix and his belief in the vision of 'finding truth in a digital world' has been a significant factor in the company’s growth, the expansion of its customer base and the increase in its geographic presence.

“Rod’s dedication to Nuix has again been reflected in his facilitation of such a smooth and effective transition. The Board wishes him well in his retirement.

“We look forward to Jonathan starting earlier in the role and the expertise he brings to lead Nuix into its next phase. He has a proven record of steering an ASX [Australian Securities Exchange]-listed entity through a period of transformation and growth as well as a deep understanding of the opportunities for the company on the global stage,” he added.

In addition to expediting Rubinsztein’s new role, Nuix also announced the appointments of Rob Mactier to the newly created deputy chair position and Jackie Korhonen as chair of the Remuneration and Nominations Committee (RNC), with the latter taking over from Dan Phillips.

Earlier this week, Shine Lawyers announced it will plans to take Nuix to court with a class action over its alleged misrepresentations or omission in its initial public offering prospectus (IPO) and market disclosures.

In response, the vendor said it rejected the accusation.

“Nuix disputes the allegations and will be defending the claim,” the company's official statement said.