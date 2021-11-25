South32 ditches multiple service provider contracts for TCS

TCS will now manage all of South32's critical infrastructure.

Credit: Dreamstime

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has gained a multi-year managed services partnership with global mining and metals company South32 to enhance its IT operating model.

The Indian headquartered integrator will also provide application and infrastructure services that are critical to South32’s global operations, helping to enhance its operational resilience and business agility.

Under the new contract, the management of critical infrastructure that was previously overseen by multiple service providers has been consolidated with TCS, driving end-to-end accountability.

The partnership also builds upon an existing relationship in which TCS was involved in divestiture programs, as well as tracking employee health and safety at South32’s global mining sites during the pandemic.

TCS will use its Machine First Delivery Model (MFDM), powered by ignio AIOps and ignio ERPOps, to enhance South32’s IT operating model.

It plans to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to infuse self-healing capability and greater resilience in the IT stack, which consists of enterprise resource planning (ERP) and other corporate applications, operational technology and underlying infrastructure.

TCS will also provide a unified service desk for all South32’s operations in Australia, with assistance from on-location IT staff.

“To achieve our strategic goal, it is imperative that we work with partners who have the global network aligned to South32 operations and offer the breadth of services required for an organisation like ours,” South32 digital technology vice president Sara Braund said.

“In TCS we found a partner who understood our vision of simplification and had proven experience in establishing a resilient technology foundation.”

The new IT operating model will assist South32 in reaching its strategic objective of standardising, simplifying and streamlining its IT operations.

“Our customers in Western Australia are undergoing exciting stages of transformation, and our partnership with South32 to transform their IT operating model will support in future-proofing its business,” TCS A/NZ country head Vikram Singh said.

“This partnership further highlights our continued investment in delivering cutting edge solutions to the mining and utility sector in the West Australian market and we look forward to expanding our local capabilities in that market.”

