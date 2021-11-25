Attivo Networks extends Exclusive Networks deal into Australia

The two companies started working together 12 months ago in New Zealand.

Jonathan Odria (Exclusive Networks) Credit: Exclusive Networks

Security vendor Attivo Networks has expanded its distribution agreement with Exclusive Networks into Australia.

Distribution rights include the Attivo Identity Threat Visibility bundle, Active Directory (AD), cloud and the Identity Detection and Response (IDR) bundle.

As part of the agreement, Attivo will support Exclusive with joint sales efforts, technical training, certification programs and marketing resources, and will also be incorporated into Exclusive’s Partner Support Hub.

“We are very pleased that after a successful partnership in New Zealand, Attivo decided to deepen our relationship in the A/NZ region,” Exclusive Networks Pacific managing director Jonathan Odria said.

Attivo’s products will complement Exclusive’s existing large-scale security portfolio featuring brands such as LogRhythm and SentinelOne.

Earlier this month, Exclusive Networks appointed Lisa Stockwell as head of strategy and growth across Asia Pacific amid plans to enhance vendor relations while building out a next-generation digital technology portfolio.

Stockwell joined the business following a three-month industry break and more than 11 years at fellow distributor Arrow -- formerly Distribution Central -- as director of vendor alliances across A/NZ.