Optus, Datacom, My Net Fone and VOIP called up to SA UC panel

A host of channel partners and telecommunications service providers have been added to the South Australian government's $67 million voice and unified communications panel.

Optus, Datacom My Net Fone (now rebranded to Symbio) and VOIP will now sit on the five-year panel, which provides a mandated agreement for state agencies to purchase voice and UC services.

The panel comes with a two-year extension available after its term initially expires in April 2025.

Datacom was also one of several partners and vendors to be appointed to South Australian government's $180 million personal computer and server equipment panel.

They will now sit alongside the likes of ASI Solutions, Computers Now and national distributor Leader, as well as vendors Acer, Dell, Dynabook, HP, HPE and Lenovo, on the procurement arrangement for personal computers and associated equipment.

The SA government also recently added three new technology players to its $301.5 million managed platform services (MPS) panel, which followed on from the launch of its $120 million Digital Restart Fund launched last year.

The fund is earmarked for projects that support “an improved digital experience and access to information for businesses and individuals dealing with government.

Many government agencies were forced to revise their approaches-to-market for IT procurement after the original procurement schedules were impacted by COVID-19.