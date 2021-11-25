Brisbane MSP Exceed ICT acquires Telstra partner MG Corporate

Brisbane, Australia. Credit: Tourism Australia

Queensland-founded service provider Exceed ICT has acquired MG Corporate in an effort to ramp up its Telstra footprint.

Also based in Brisbane, MG Corporate was founded in 1992 as a Telstra partner and provides IT, communications and managed services.

According to Exceed, the acquisition is part of the company's strategy to become Australia’s largest service delivery partner for Telstra by 2025.

The company claimed the deal strengthens its internet of things (IoT), communications and 5G business, while coinciding with the launch of Aspect, its procurement, provisioning, asset management and expense analytics portal.

"After 29 years of heritage as a Telstra partner, this move serves to increase the exposure of Telstra and put the right tools into the hands of the right people," said MG Corporate founder and director Stephen Quaill.

"Exceed ICT has the same single-line commitment to customer service as MG Corporate, so it is a perfect fit."

Founded by Ashley Heron in 2019, Exceed provides professional and managed services across data networks, mobility and IoT solutions.

“Customers appreciate collaboration, transparency and visibility which is why, at Exceed ICT, we have a big focus on communications and ensuring that our partners and customers have on-demand access to the right information at the right time," Heron said.

"We see this acquisition as providing the best of both worlds for customers. They get the best and most reliable carrier in Australia coupled with a dedicated specialist partner to streamline the delivery and support of business-critical services.”