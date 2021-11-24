UK-based ISMS.online gears up to open Australian presence

Heading up operations in the country is the vendor’s head of APAC Michelle McCarthy.

UK management software platform vendor ISMS.online is gearing up to open an Australian presence to support its local partner base.

ISMS.online’s software-as-a-service platform covers information security, privacy, business continuity and other compliance work, with the planned move to make partner support available within the region for its Australian channel players.

Heading up operations in the country is ISMS.online’s head of Asia Pacific (APAC) Michelle McCarthy, who was promoted to the role in October, with her immediate focus on growing relationships with key industry and government stakeholders.

She will also be responsible for driving customer acquisition through the channel.

“There’s no doubt the recent growth in Australian demand for ISO 27001 is a result of efforts from networks like AustCyber and government stakeholders,” McCarthy said.

“These groups have galvanised the national conversation to put information security, cybersecurity and data privacy front and centre. I’m looking forward to participating in what is clearly a successful collaborative effort between the private and public sector.”

According to the vendor, the move to Australia is due to an increase in demand from both government and private sectors for a compliance approach that mitigates threats to national and global supply chains.

“In extraordinary periods of global disruption, the successful leaders are those that find the balance between protection and growth,” ISMS.online CEO Mark Darby said.

“Right now, Australia is showing the way with initiatives that maintain its position as an information security leader, ensuring that an increased security posture is a priority for any Australian organisation, regardless of size. That’s vital for the economic resilience of the region.

“It’s a smart play,” he added.

ARN understand the decision to open in Australia comes as the vendor looks to launch its global partner program, with details coming soon.

Recently, London-based B2B platform, Stock in the Channel launched in Australia and New Zealand.




