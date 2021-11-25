Virtual IT Group builds Victorian presence with ITtelligent purchase

The two companies had been in discussions for about 18 months.

Robert Adelman (ITtelligent) Credit: ITtelligent

Shellharbour-based company Virtual IT Group (VITG) has acquired fellow managed service provider (MSP) ITtelligent, based in Melbourne.



Founded in 2015, VITG focuses on managed services and has been making a few acquisitions in the past couple of months including Dark Horse Systems, ITonCloud and Griffith Flexible Solutions.

VITG general manager of customer, product and marketing, Nic Ferraro said it was looking to boost its presence in the Victorian market, where it currently services around 30 customers.

“We really saw an alignment of the services ITtelligent offer, the business culture is really strong along with their customer relationships,” he said. “It made sense. With our capacity and capabilities, we could add to their organisation with cyber security and back up specialists, to help lift their services to the next level.”

Director of ITtelligent Robert Adelman said the company had been part of him for 15 years, “built on many tears, smiles and everything else in between.”

Founded in 2006, ITtelligent focuses on tailored solutions for the small to medium business market and runs a SmartCare service for a fixed monthly fee that provides unlimited IT support without lock-in contracts.

Customers span legal, health, government, finance, not-for-profit and construction sectors.

“I always said I won't be selling ITtelligent until the day I realise there is nothing more I can personally do to improve the business, that time has been reached,” he said in a LinkedIn post.

“VITG will make ITtelligent even stronger than what it is today. This was certainly not an easy decision to make, there were days when I questioned if it was the right thing to do, but at the end of the day, the timing is right.

“I am excited about what the future holds for ITtelligent and for myself personally.”

Adelman credited his staff as being the prized asset in the purchase deal, which will all be joining the business, as he steps away to focus on his next venture in officially launching The No Bullshit Business Coach.

“I am so proud of what I have built, I like to think we really changed the market and provided a service that many dreamt about but could never deliver and still can't deliver,” he said.