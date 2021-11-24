Datacom, ASI Solutions, Computers Now and Leader join SA govt's $180M PC panel

Datacom, ASI Solutions, Computers Now and national distributor Leader have been added to the South Australian government's $180 million personal computer and server equipment panel.

They will sit alongside vendors including Acer, Dell, Dynabook, HP, HPE and Lenovo.



The panel is a mandated arrangement where state agencies are required to purchase the following core services: desktop computers, laptop computers and general-purpose server equipment from the appointed suppliers.

Valued at $180 million, the panel comes with a five-year fixed term and a four-year extension worth $159 million.

Recently, the South Australian government added three new technology players to its $301.5 million managed platform services (MPS) panel.



This followed on from the launch of its $120 million Digital Restart Fund launched last year.

The fund is earmarked for projects that support “an improved digital experience and access to information for businesses and individuals dealing with government.

Many government agencies were forced to revise their approaches-to-market for IT procurement after the original procurement schedules were impacted by COVID-19.