Leader signs distie deal with PNY

Takes on all of PNY’s VGA, SSD and DRAM products.

Credit: Leader

Leader has signed a deal with US-based data storage hardware maker PNY Technologies, adding components and services to its Australian portfolio.

The distributor claims the deal makes it the sole Australian distributor of all of PNY’s VGA, SSD and DRAM products, in addition to offering the vendor’s local RMA service, marketing activities and pre- and post-sales support in the region.

According to PNY A/NZ regional sales director Robert Wu, the vendor was looking for a “professional and capable component distributor” to support its rapid growth in the country.

“Leader is one of the largest component distributors in Australia and thus, we can and will leverage its strengths in each sales channel. Leader are the perfect complement to PNY and our VGA, SSD and DRAM products in Australia,” he said.

Simon Yang, Leader product director, said PNY was a “natural fit” for the Adelaide-based IT distributor, with the two companies’ broad remits matching up with each other.

“We are incredibly excited for this new partnership with PNY, whose strong heritage as a PC component manufacturer represents an amazing opportunity for our reseller channel to continue to diversify and enhance their product portfolio,” he said.

“We aim to add value to this partnership through our pre-sales support, white label marketing, local sales and local RA to help our channel partners to go to market with PNY with confidence & trust with Leader supporting them,” he added.

Leader's deal with PNY comes weeks after the distributor signed an agreement with Dropbox for Australia earlier in November, covering its collaboration and e-signature solutions.